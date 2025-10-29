All roads lead to Pasumpon tomorrow for Guru pooja

The Muthuramalinga Thevar Guru Pooja ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and India’s Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will lead the tribute and pay homage to the revered freedom fighter and spiritual leader, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami will also participate in the ceremony, adding to the significance of the event with the presence of leaders from different political backgrounds.

This year marks the 63rd Guru Pooja and the 118th birth anniversary of Thevar. The event will include traditional rituals such as garlanding the statue of Thevar, lighting lamps, and performing spiritual prayers. Political speeches will highlight Thevar’s contributions to social justice and Tamil pride. The Chief Minister, Vice President, Edappadi K Palaniswami, several ministers, Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly, political leaders, and thousands of devotees will gather at Pasumpon to pay their respects.

Security has been tightened considerably, with over 10,000 police personnel deployed across Ramanathapuram and Madurai districts to ensure a peaceful procession. Restrictions on vehicle movements and public activities will be enforced in the vicinity to maintain public safety during the large gathering.

This annual event not only honors Thevar’s enduring legacy but also serves as a key cultural and political gathering promoting social harmony among his followers and people across Tamil Nadu.

Thevar’s legacy is deeply cherished, especially among the Mukulathor community who regard him as a spiritual guide and freedom fighter. His ideals of social empowerment, resistance against caste-based discrimination, and Tamil pride remain relevant, inspiring contemporary political discourse.

The presence of leaders from across the political spectrum at the ceremony underscores Thevar’s continuing significance as a unifying figure in Tamil Nadu’s social and political landscape. This Guru Pooja is expected to reinforce the collective memory and values he espoused, bridging cultural reverence with contemporary political solidarity.