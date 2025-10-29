Netanyahu orders Gaza strikes after ceasefire dispute

Gaza, Oct 29: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered immediate and strong military strikes on Gaza, accusing Hamas of breaking the US-brokered ceasefire by firing on Israeli forces in southern Gaza. The decision was made after security meetings on October 28, 2025, as tensions rose once again.

The Israeli government also claimed that Hamas returned misleading remains of hostages and delayed handing over another body, increasing mistrust between the two sides. The ceasefire, which began on October 10 to allow hostage exchanges and reduce fighting, is now at serious risk as renewed attacks threaten to collapse the fragile truce.