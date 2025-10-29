Kenya plane crash kills 11 near Maasai Mara

A plane crash in Kenya’s Kwale County early Tuesday claimed the lives of 11 people, mostly foreign tourists, as the aircraft was flying to Maasai Mara National Reserve.

The Mombasa Air Safari flight carried eight Hungarian and two German passengers, along with a Kenyan pilot.

The Cessna Caravan-type plane went down in a hilly, forested area about 40 km from Diani airstrip amid heavy rain, bursting into flames and leaving charred wreckage.Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, and authorities are investigating the cause.

The Maasai Mara, located west of Kenya’s coast, is a major tourist destination, renowned for its annual wildebeest migration and wildlife safaris.

Kenya’s aviation safety record has previously fallen below global standards, raising concerns over accident oversight, communication gaps, and emergency response. The crash highlights ongoing risks in regional tourism flights.