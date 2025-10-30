Death toll from strikes in Gaza reaches 81

The death toll in Gaza from overnight Israeli strikes has climbed to 81, hospital officials said Wednesday.

Previously, at least 60 people, including many children, were reported killed. Shifa Hospital Director Mohammed Abu Selmia says the hospital received 21 more bodies killed in the strikes, including seven women and six children.

He said he expects the death toll to rise as many of the 45 wounded that the hospital located in Gaza City took in are in critical condition, among them 20 children.

The new report came as the Israeli military said the ceasefire was back in effect after it carried out heavy airstrikes across Gaza. It said Israeli forces would continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement but would respond firmly” to any violation of the deal.