Director Jagan’s next titled Roja Malli Kanagambaram

Director K.P. Jagan, known for films like Puthiya Geethai, Kodambakkam, Raman Thediya Seethai, and En Aaloda Seruppa Kaanom, is set to direct and play the lead role in his upcoming film Roja Malli Kanagambaram. The film, inspired by true events, features an ensemble cast including Vijay Varma, Sangeetha Kalyan, Pichaikkaran Moorthy, Theeya, Ranjith Velayudhan, Vetrivel Raja, Dindigul Alex, and Uriyadi Shankar.

National Award-winning actor M.S. Bhaskar will be seen in a vital role.

Speaking about the film, K.P. Jagan shared that Roja Malli Kanagambaram will follow three different stories running parallel to one another. Each story will have its own song, while a fourth song will connect all three narratives. The director emphasized that both the songs and the background score will play a crucial role in defining the film’s emotional depth and storytelling style.

The shooting took place across scenic South Tamil Nadu locations like Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Manapad, and Kulasekarapattinam, with the final schedule set to wrap up in Chennai this November.

The film is produced by United Films, the banner that earlier made the critically acclaimed Mayandi Kudumbathar. Directors Cheran and Vignesh Shivan recently unveiled the first-look poster, adding excitement around this upcoming release.