Kumki 2 first single ‘Poththi Poththi Unna Vachu’ released

The first single, “Poththi Poththi Unna Vachu,” from director Prabu Solomon’s much-awaited film Kumki 2 has been officially released. The film is produced by Taval K. Gada under the banner of Pen Studios, presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada.

The original Kumki, directed by Prabu Solomon, was a blockbuster success and continues to be celebrated even after 13 years. Building on the emotional essence of the first part, Kumki 2 explores the pure and unconditional bond between a young boy and an elephant, set against the backdrop of nature.

The newly released song, “Poththi Poththi Unna Vachu,” composed by Nivas K. Prasanna, features soothing melodies and heartfelt lyrics by Mohan Raj, beautifully expressing the affection between the boy and the elephant. The visuals by cinematographer M. Sukumar capture the serene beauty of the forest and the innocence of friendship, making the song both touching and visually stunning.

The song has been receiving a warm response from music lovers since its release.

Kumki 2 marks the debut of Mathi in the lead role, who has impressed with his courageous performance alongside the elephant. The film also stars Sritha Rao, Andrews, Arjun Das, Aakash, Harish Peradi, and Srinath in key roles.

Produced by Taval K. Gada and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Kumki 2, directed by Prabhu Solomon, promises to appeal to both long-time fans and a new generation of moviegoers, and is expected to hit screens soon.