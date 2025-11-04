Aaromaley is a heartwarming rom-com for all age groups’ 

Aaromaley is a rom-com that will please audiences of all age groups, says debut director Sarang Thiagu with confidence about his upcoming Tamil film. He adds, It will be a feel-good entertainer. Kishen Das was the apt choice, as I wrote the character keeping him in mind. Sivathmika will be the scene-stealer, and Siddhu Kumar’s music will be one of the biggest highlights.” Aaromaley is a rom-com that will please audiences of all age groups, says debut director Sarang Thiagu with confidence about his upcoming Tamil film. He adds, It will be a feel-good entertainer. Kishen Das was the apt choice, as I wrote the character keeping him in mind. Sivathmika will be the scene-stealer, and Siddhu Kumar’s music will be one of the biggest highlights.”

With this assurance, Aaromaley is shaping up to be a wholesome blend of youthful energy, emotions, and charm.

The recently released trailer, narrated by actor Silambarasan TR, has already created a buzz among movie lovers. It offers glimpses of love, laughter, and life’s little moments through the journey of the protagonist, played by Kishen Das, as he goes through phases of romance and self-discovery.

The film also stars Harshath Khan, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Megha Akash, VTV Ganesh, and Tulasi, bringing together both fresh and seasoned talents to deliver a lively cinematic experience.

Sarang Thiagu’s directorial vision focuses on balancing emotion and humor within a realistic setting. With Siddhu Kumar’s melodious background score enhancing the tone, the film’s technical crew—featuring cinematographer Gowtham Rajendran and editor Praveen Antony—ensures a visually appealing narrative.

Aaromaley promises to capture the essence of friendship, love, and the beautiful chaos of growing up, making it a relatable story that resonates across generations.