Elle Fanning takes on physical challenge for Predator: Badlands

Elle Fanning has stepped beyond her usual dramatic roles to embrace a physically intense training regimen for her lead role in the highly anticipated action-thriller, Predator: Badlands.

The film, set to premiere in India on November 7 in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, showcases Fanning’s commitment to the physical demands of her character.

She underwent about a month of stunt and wire work training, preparing her body for complex fight choreography and pioneering wire rig techniques never done before in the franchise.Fanning revealed that her athletic background made her enthusiastic about the training.

The rigorous wire work involved core strength and innovative setups where she and her co-star Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi were hooked back-to-back, flying through the air on unique wire rigs.

One notable technique involved a “wheelbarrow method,” where Dimitrius physically carried her over hills while VFX painted out the apparatus, blending physical acting with digital effects to create dynamic action scenes.

Predator: Badlands, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, is a fresh take on the franchise, focusing on a young Predator outcast and his alliance with Fanning’s character, Thia.

The film combines inventive action sequences with emotional depth, benefiting from Fanning’s total dedication to the role’s physicality.