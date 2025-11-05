Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kaantha to release Nov 6

The makers of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Kaantha have announced that its trailer will be released on November 6, 2025. Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on November 14. The makers of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Kaantha have announced that its trailer will be released on November 6, 2025. Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on November 14.

Written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha unfolds against the backdrop of 1950s Madras and explores the complex relationship between a film director and a popular actor.

Produced jointly by Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati under their Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media banners respectively, the film also features Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles.

The music is composed by Jhanu Chanthar, while the technical crew includes cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez and editor Lewllyn Anthony Gonsalvez. Originally set for release in September, the film’s launch was delayed but now gears up for a grand reception in mid-November.

Kaantha promises a powerful narrative steeped in cinematic history and personal drama, charting the story of how a legendary director’s friendship with a movie star evolves amidst tensions and ambitions in the film industry. Fans and cinema enthusiasts can expect the trailer drop soon, setting the stage for what looks like a compelling period drama thriller.