EPS condemns DMK govt over L&O failures in TN

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami has sharply criticized the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, accusing it of failing on the law and order front and allowing Tamil Nadu to descend into a state of “Jungle Raj.”

In a recent statement, Palaniswami expressed grave concern over the unsafe environment prevailing across the state.Palaniswami highlighted shocking incidents, including the brutal murder of two night watchmen near a temple in Virudhunagar district and a grenade attack on a DMK councillor’s office in Chennai’s 196th ward. He blamed the government for creating a lawless atmosphere where criminal elements wield influence, and ordinary citizens live in fear.

The former Chief Minister accused officials of being under the control of some individuals, restricting police independence and compromising public safety. Palaniswami laid full responsibility on the current “puppet” government for the collapse of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

He condemned the DMK’s failure to take strict legal action against the perpetrators involved in the temple murders and grenade attack, calling for stern measures against them. Palaniswami asserted that residents are “playing with their lives” due to the state’s deteriorating security situation under the DMK rule.In his indictment, Palaniswami called for accountability and demanded the government restore safety and justice promptly.

His comments mark a continuation of the opposition’s strong criticism against the ruling party, highlighting governance issues ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.