Jason Sanjay’s debut movie titled Sigma

Jason Sanjay, the elder son of Tamil cinema superstar Thalapathy Vijay, is making waves with his directorial debut "Sigma," produced by Lyca Productions. The film, an action-adventure comedy, features Sundeep Kishan in the lead role and has generated considerable buzz following the release of its first look poster, which depicts Sundeep seated on bundles of cash and gold bars with a bandaged hand.

Having completed about 95% of its shooting across locations including Chennai, Salem, Thalakona, and Thailand, “Sigma” combines themes of a high-stakes treasure hunt and criminal heist with elements of humor and thrills. Jason Sanjay, who also penned the script, describes the film’s protagonist as a fearless lone wolf—a “sigma”—who defies societal norms and follows his own path undeterred by adversity.

The film’s supporting cast includes Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan. Renowned composer Thaman S has been roped in for the music, while cinematography is handled by Krishnan Vasant. The makers plan a simultaneous Tamil and Telugu release, aiming for an early summer premiere.