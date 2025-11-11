Mask will leave an impact with audience’

The trailer launch of Mask, a commercial entertainer produced by Andrea Jeremiah and S.P. Sokkalingam under The Show Must Go On and Black Madras Films, was held in Chennai in the presence of leading film personalities and media. The trailer launch of Mask, a commercial entertainer produced by Andrea Jeremiah and S.P. Sokkalingam under The Show Must Go On and Black Madras Films, was held in Chennai in the presence of leading film personalities and media.

Directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok under the mentorship of acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, the film stars Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles. Music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by R.D. Rajasekhar, and editing by R. Ramar.

During the event, actress Ruhani Sharma said she had waited two years for this moment and thanked Vetrimaaran, director Vikarnan, and her co-star Kavin for their support. Cinematographer R.D. Rajasekhar, editor Ramar, and art director Vijay Aiyappan expressed pride in the film’s making.

Producer-actor Andrea Jeremiah called Mask a team effort and credited Vetrimaaran for his mentorship. Actor Kavin thanked the entire crew, saying Mask is a film close to his heart.

Vijay Sethupathi, who attended the launch, praised the trailer and the performances, calling Vetrimaaran “a filmmaker who treats everyone equally.”

Vetrimaaran, overseeing the project, said Mask gave him a chance to learn something new and lauded the team’s hard work.

Mask is slated for worldwide release on November 21, 2025.