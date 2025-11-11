Norris wins Brazilian GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris significantly extended his lead in the F1 championship after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, with his main rival and teammate Oscar Piastri receiving a 10-second penalty and again failing to make the podium. Norris, who also won Saturday’s sprint race and started from pole position, earned his first win at Interlagos with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen second and third, respectively. Norris, who also won the Mexican Grand Prix on Oct. 26, now has 390 points in the standings, with Piastri’s fifth place leaving him 24 points behind on 366 with three more races to go. Norris had led the Australian by one point at the start of the weekend and increased that lead to nine points after the sprint race.