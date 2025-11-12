Big win in Bihar for NDA in Bihar polls, predicts multiple exit polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal United (and their smaller allies, including Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party) will record a comfortable win in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, picking up 147 of the state’s 243 seats, according to the combined data from multiple exit polls.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal-led opposition alliance, which includes the Congress that grudgingly named the RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, will finish a distant second with 90 seats.

And, crucially, poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, seen as a dark horse that could play the role of kingmaker in a politically volatile state, is likely to crash on its electoral debut.

Kishor’s party is not expected to win more than one seat, at best.

The majority mark in the Bihar Assembly is 122.