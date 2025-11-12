Bomb scare calls pour in after blast; all false alarms

Hours after the bomb blast near Red Fort killing 12 people, the Delhi Fire Services received five calls about “unclaimed” vehicles and bags, all of which later turned out to be false alarms.

The calls started pouring in soon after news of the explosion spread, reflecting heightened public anxiety across the city.

The first call was received at 9.15 pm from Bijwasan, reporting an unclaimed bag. We rushed a fire vehicle immediately dispatched to the spot, but nothing suspicious was found.

Minutes later, at 9.27 pm, another call came from Vasant Vihar about an unclaimed car. Similarly, one fire tender was sent to the location and returned around 10.15 pm after verification.

Another was received at 9.34 pm, in which an alert was made from Sector 13 in Dwarka, followed by a 9.35 pm alert from near Kashmere Gate, both concerning unattended cars