BJP’s next target TN, says Nainar

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran has declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) next major focus is Tamil Nadu, gearing up for a strong challenge to the ruling DMK government in the 2026 assembly elections.

Speaking today, Nagendran pointed out the contradictory political behavior of opposition parties like Congress, who praise the Election Commission when they win elections but criticize it harshly when they face defeat.Nagendran emphasized that the BJP views Tamil Nadu as the next major electoral battlefield, aiming to expand its influence and organizational base in the state.

He condemned those who question the impartiality of the Election Commission despite having benefited from electoral victories through its processes, likening such critics to animals that cannot distinguish between a sacred thread (sacred symbol) and a lingam (Hindu religious symbol).

The BJP’s strategy, as articulated by Nagendran, involves highlighting anti-incumbency sentiments against the DMK and the alleged corruption and dynastic politics under M.K. Stalin’s leadership.

The party aims to position itself as a credible alternative by connecting with local issues and voters’ aspirations while working closely with its allies.

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections only months away, the BJP is intensifying efforts to strengthen grassroots-level cadres, mobilize voters, and create awareness of its vision for the state’s development. Nagendran’s statement signals a robust campaign season ahead, with the BJP aiming to increase its footprint in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape significantly.