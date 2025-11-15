Kamal reveals reason for Sundar C’s exit from Rajini movie

The much-anticipated Rajinikanth starrer produced by Kamal Haasan recently faced a major setback when director Sundar C exited the project. Speculation was rife on the reasons for his sudden departure.

Today, Kamal Haasan, while speaking to the media at Chennai Airport, clarified the situation.Kamal Haasan revealed that the superstar Rajinikanth did not like the story presented by Sundar C, and as a producer, Kamal emphasized that the leading actor’s approval of the story is paramount.

He stated, “I am just the producer, and my actor should like the story he does. So, we will wait for it.” Kamal also intriguingly added,

“Expect the unexpected,” hinting at possible new developments in this high-profile project.The project, tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 173,’ had raised enormous excitement as a collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan under Kamal’s production banner.

Sundar C’s departure was officially announced earlier this week, with the director citing unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances. He expressed deep respect for both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, calling the association a “dream come true.”