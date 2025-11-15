TVK to hold protest against SIR tomorrow

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has announced plans to stage a major statewide protest across Tamil Nadu on November 16, 2025.

The protest is aimed against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission of India.

The party has expressed serious concerns about the implications of the SIR exercise on voter inclusivity and transparency.

According to senior TVK leaders, coordinated demonstrations will take place simultaneously across all district headquarters starting at 11 a.m., with state-level office-bearers leading key protests while zonal and union leaders oversee local mobilization to ensure maximum participation.

The core issue raised by TVK is that the SIR exercise involves door-to-door verification processes that may lead to procedural lapses, risking the exclusion or deletion of genuine eligible voters from the electoral rolls.

The party views this as a threat to the democratic right to vote and is positioning the protest as both a political demonstration and a public awareness campaign to highlight potential risks.

TVK cadres have been instructed to engage with the public, distribute awareness leaflets, and document local grievances including complaints against Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), inaccuracies found in draft electoral rolls, and reports of missing names.

These collected grievances will be compiled into a formal representation to be submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer after the protests.