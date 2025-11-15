Bihar poll results a lesson for all: Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has shared his reflections on the Bihar Assembly election results of 2025, calling them a lesson for everyone.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, secured a landslide victory by winning over 200 of the 243 assembly seats, affirming their strong foothold in the state.

Stalin congratulated Nitish Kumar on this resounding win and wished him success in fulfilling the expectations of the people of Bihar.Stalin also acknowledged the intense campaigning efforts of young leader Tejashwi Yadav and expressed gratitude for his dedicated efforts. He emphasized that leaders of the opposition coalition must reflect on the challenges ahead and address the aspirations of Bihar’s citizens with capable and experienced leadership.

Moreover, Chief Minister Stalin expressed concerns over the credibility of the Election Commission, stating that the outcome reflects a low level of trust in its impartiality and effectiveness. He highlighted that the election results bring into question the integrity of the Election Commission’s role, and this issue should not be ignored.

In summary, Stalin views the Bihar election results as a significant political message underscoring the importance of accountable governance and the necessity for political parties and institutions to uphold democratic values and public trust.