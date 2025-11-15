CM launches free meals scheme for sanitation workers

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has inaugurated a comprehensive welfare initiative aimed at supporting municipal sanitation workers in Chennai, launching new food schemes, public housing, and other benefits to recognize their essential contribution to maintaining the city’s cleanliness and public health.

At a function held at the Chennai Kalaivanar Arangam, Chief Minister Stalin formally launched a food distribution program tailored for sanitation workers, alongside the introduction of new residential housing facilities and additional welfare schemes.

These measures are designed to improve the overall well-being and dignity of sanitation workers—often the unseen backbone of the city’s health infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Stalin highlighted the unique and invaluable role of sanitation workers, referring to their work not simply as a job but as a “service” crucial for public health. He praised their tireless efforts, especially during natural disasters like floods and cyclones, noting that these workers often labor unnoticed while the rest of the city sleeps.

He emphasized that clean environments are the foundation of healthy living, and the new schemes aim to safeguard the workers’ self-respect and improve their quality of life.

Stalin reaffirmed the government’s commitment to treat sanitation workers with gratitude and respect, noting their importance in keeping the city safe, clean, and healthy.

He promised that the government will continue addressing their requests and challenges in a phased manner, ensuring sustained welfare measures for the community of municipal workers.