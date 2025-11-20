Kalyani Priyadarshan in Potential Studios’ next

Potential Studios has launched its seventh production, featuring nationally acclaimed Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. The film, directed by debutant Thiraviyam S.N., also stars Devadarshini and Vinoth Kishan, supported by a strong ensemble cast. Potential Studios has launched its seventh production, featuring nationally acclaimed Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. The film, directed by debutant Thiraviyam S.N., also stars Devadarshini and Vinoth Kishan, supported by a strong ensemble cast.

The project brings together a solid technical team, including music composer Justin Prabhakaran, cinematographer Gokul Benoy, and editor Aral R. Thangam. Produced by S.R. Prakash Babu, S.R. Prabu, P. Gopinath, and Thangaprabaharan R, the film began shooting today in Chennai with a traditional pooja.

Known for acclaimed films like Maya, Maanagaram, Irugapatru, and Black, Potential Studios’ latest venture with Kalyani has already generated high anticipation. Further updates are expected soon.