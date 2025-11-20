Friends re-release trailer out 

The timeless Tamil film Friends starring Vijay and Suriya, is set for a grand re-release on 21 November and its brand-new trailer has just dropped. The timeless Tamil film Friends starring Vijay and Suriya, is set for a grand re-release on 21 November and its brand-new trailer has just dropped.

Originally released in 2001 and directed by Siddique, the movie has been restored in 4K with enhanced sound, including Dolby Atmos.

The re-release brings back the beloved trio’s story of deep friendship, humor, and heartfelt emotion.

Vadivelu’s character ‘Nesamani’ in this film created a separate fan base. His dialogues and comedic scenes are still going viral on social media as memes and video clips. Vadivelu’s comedic flair and Vijay-Suriya’s friendly nature made this film an unforgettable comedy classic of Tamil cinema.