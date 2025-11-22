TN polls: Cong forms panel for seat-sharing talks

The Indian National Congress has formed a five-member committee to hold alliance talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

The committee members are Krish Jodangkar, Selvaperunthagai, Suraj Hegde, Nivedith Alva, and Rajeshkumar.

This move comes amid rumors and discussions around the Congress partnering with actor Vijay’s party, TVK.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram welcomed the announcement of the committee, stating that it reinforces the unity of the INDIA alliance and hopes it will curtail speculative political rumors.

He emphasized that such a declaration provides clarity amidst the political buzz and is a positive step towards finalizing the alliance.

The Tamil Nadu elections are scheduled for next year, and political parties are intensifying their preparation, particularly focusing on alliances to strengthen their electoral prospects.