Stalin to conduct inspection in Kovai & Erode districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to conduct a two-day field inspection in the Coimbatore and Erode districts on November 25 and 26. The visit aims to review government development projects and welfare schemes actively.

On November 25, in Coimbatore, the Chief Minister will participate in a memorandum of understanding event with the industrial community and inaugurate the Semmozhi Park. The following day, November 26, he will travel to Erode, where he will open an auditorium adjacent to the statue of the valiant Pollan and pay tribute by laying flowers at the memorial hall of the freedom fighter Theeran Chinnamalai.

Additionally, in Erode, M.K. Stalin will inaugurate completed projects worth Rs. 605 crore and distribute welfare assistance to 1,84,491 beneficiaries, emphasizing the government’s dedication to public welfare.This field inspection reflects the Chief Minister’s active engagement in monitoring the progress and impact of government initiatives at the grassroots level in these key districts of Tamil Nadu.

The visits will also involve interactions with local officials and the community to address issues and ensure the effective delivery of welfare programs.