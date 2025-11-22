Cops arrest rowdy in murder case after encounter

A rowdy wanted in a murder case was arrested by Chennai police in connection with a fatal attack that took place in Mylapore.

The suspect, Vijayakumar, was shot by the police in the leg while trying to escape after assaulting officers during the arrest operation. Along with Vijayakumar, police also apprehended two other accused individuals, Gautham and Niranjan, who were wanted for the same murder case.

The incident relates to the murder of a man named Mouli, who was attacked by a group of assailants on motorcycles. The case reflects ongoing gang rivalries and personal enmity as possible motives.

During the arrest attempt, Vijayakumar resisted and injured a police official with a knife, leading to a police shooting that caused Vijayakumar to sustain a leg injury.Vijayakumar is reported to have over ten pending cases, including two attempts to murder.

The police have registered cases and are continuing their investigation as the search for other suspects proceeds. The arrest is seen as a significant step in addressing violent crime linked to gang activity in Chennai.