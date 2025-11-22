‘Approve metro rail project for Kovai, Madurai’: Stalin urges PM, Says ready to meet Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed deep disappointment and frustration over the rejection of the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Central Government.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin highlighted the dismay felt by the people of Tamil Nadu due to this decision and urged the Prime Minister to intervene without delay for approval of these crucial urban transport initiatives.

Stalin emphasized that the development of Coimbatore and Madurai with modern metro rail connectivity is vital for the growth and progress of Tamil Nadu, which he stated is integral to the overall development of India. He assured the Prime Minister of his readiness to meet at any time to discuss and expedite the approval process to ensure that these projects materialize soon.

The Chief Minister’s letter comes amid protests and strong opposition from the DMK and its alliance partners including Congress, MDMK, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal parties, who have publicly criticized the Centre’s handling of Tamil Nadu’s urban infrastructure aspirations.

The demand for metro rail connectivity aims to enhance urban mobility, reduce traffic congestion, and foster sustainable growth in these key cities of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the BJP has stated that the rejection or return of the metro rail projects proposed for Coimbatore and Madurai was based on technical grounds, primarily citing the Metro Rail Policy 2017, which restricts central funding approval to urban agglomerations with a population of over 20 lakh as per the 2011 Census.

BJP leaders, including Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran, have said the projects were not scrapped but sent back for revisions due to discrepancies and contradictory data in the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

The BJP maintains that metro services for these cities are still planned, with implementation expected by mid-2026, and accused the Tamil Nadu government of submitting flawed reports aimed at blocking metro connectivity for Coimbatore.