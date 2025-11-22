Gold price surges sharply

Chennai witnessed a significant rise in gold prices on November 22, 2025, with the price of 22-carat gold increasing by ₹170 per gram to ₹11,630. The price for a sovereign (8 grams) also rose by ₹1,360 to ₹93,040.

This surge comes after a brief decline in previous days, reflecting volatility influenced by global market trends and local demand.Similarly, 24-carat pure gold rates also experienced an upward trend, currently priced around ₹12,687 per gram.

Silver prices followed suit, increasing by ₹3 to reach ₹172 per gram. The past week has seen fluctuations in precious metal prices, but the general trend indicates growing investment demand amid shifting market conditions.

These price movements underscore the dynamic nature of gold as both a cultural asset and a strategic investment in Chennai, where gold holds immense traditional value.

Investors continue to monitor global economic signals and currency fluctuations while local factors including festivals and wedding seasons keep demand steady.