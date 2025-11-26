Arunachal Inalienable: India Slams China’s Remarks After Woman’s Detention

India on Tuesday issued one of its strongest recent statements against China after an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was harassed, detained for over 18 hours, and denied normal transit procedures at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport. India on Tuesday issued one of its strongest recent statements against China after an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was harassed, detained for over 18 hours, and denied normal transit procedures at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport.

The incident, which was already raising diplomatic concerns, was further inflamed by a controversial statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which once again challenged India’s sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi sharply rejected Beijing’s claims. It condemned the treatment of the Indian citizen, calling the episode a clear violation of international norms as well as China’s own immigration regulations.

“Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India”, it said.