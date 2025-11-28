Ishari Ganesh, AL Vijay launch Vels – D Studio

Producer Ishari Ganesh and filmmaker AL Vijay have officially launched a new facility named Vels – D Studio, aiming to boost the technical and creative capacities of Tamil cinema.
The studio designed as a one-stop solution for filmmakers is equipped with high-end cameras, editing suites, production gear, sound and visual-effects support, plus outdoor-shoot units to cover a full range of production needs. With this move, Ishari Ganesh and AL Vijay hope to reinforce Chennai’s reputation as a major filmmaking hub and provide a “world-class creative home” for film professionals.