Two-day voter list update camps across TN

The Tamil Nadu Election Department has organised special voter registration camps across the State today and tomorrow to help eligible citizens add their names to the electoral roll, make corrections, or update existing details ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

These camps follow the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the voter list, which was conducted from November 4 to December 14, and the draft voter list was published on December 19. After the release of the draft list, a large number of voters raised concerns that their names were missing or details were incorrect. In response, the Election Commission has scheduled these special camps to give voters a final opportunity to ensure their enrolment status is correct.

The special voter camps are being held at all polling stations across Tamil Nadu on December 27 and 28, with additional camps planned for January 3 and 4, 2026. Booth-level officers and election staff are present at these locations to assist applicants with the necessary forms and guidance.

Eligible residents who turned 18 years of age by the qualifying date can submit Form 6 along with a self-declaration affidavit to have their names included in the voter list. Those whose names were omitted in error or who wish to raise objections or request deletions may use Form 7, while individuals seeking to correct details, change their address, or replace their voter ID card can apply through Form 8.

In Chennai district alone, special camps are being conducted at more than 4,000 locations, offering residents convenient access to the voter registration process.

Officials have urged all eligible voters to participate and complete their applications during these special sessions to ensure their names appear in the final electoral roll, which is crucial for exercising voting rights in the next State elections.