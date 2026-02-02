Vaiko says MDMK not seeking share in govt

Spread the love

Senior Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko has clarified that the party is not demanding a share in government in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, insisting that its priority is public welfare rather than power politics.

Vaiko made the statement while addressing party cadres and media representatives, emphasising the MDMK’s commitment to working for people’s issues.

Vaiko said that MDMK’s intention is to strengthen its role as a people-centric political force and contribute to solutions for social, economic, and development issues facing the state. He urged party workers to focus on grassroots mobilisation and connect with citizens on issues that directly impact their everyday lives. According to him, the party’s involvement in politics is driven by a vision to enhance governance and address concerns such as unemployment, agriculture distress, and public welfare.

Vaiko reiterated that while alliances and partnerships are part of electoral strategy, MDMK is not entering into negotiations merely to secure ministerial positions or power share. Instead, he said the party will support measures and coalitions that align with its principles and serve people’s interests. He appealed to voters to judge political parties on their performance and focus on issues that affect societal well-being.