India-US Trade Deal to Boost Economy: BJP President

BJP National President Nitin Nabin welcomed the recently announced India‑United States trade agreement, saying it will give new momentum to the Indian economy and strengthen ties between the two countries.

The agreement includes a reduction of the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. India is also expected to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers on U.S. products and increase purchases of American goods.

Nabin said the deal will support initiatives like Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, creating opportunities for Indian businesses and youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the agreement will benefit both economies and promote closer economic cooperation.