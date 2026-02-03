Stalin Inaugurates Navalur Eco Park

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Navalur Eco Park at the SIPCOT campus in Navalur, Chengalpattu district.

The project was developed as part of efforts to restore the Navalur lake, which spans 33.43 acres.

The eco park includes an environmental knowledge centre, children’s play area, open-air gym, food court, and areas for bird watching, offering both recreation and environmental awareness for visitors.

The SIPCOT campus, covering 782 acres, has attracted investments of around ₹14,000 crore and provides employment for nearly one lakh people.

Officials including Minister T.M. Anbarasan and Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam attended the inauguration. CM Stalin urged the public to help maintain the lake and park for future generations.