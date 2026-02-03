SC flags WhatsApp Over privacy, data sharing

Spread the love

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday took a strong stance against WhatsApp and its parent company Meta over concerns linked to the messaging app’s 2021 privacy policy and user data practices.

During hearings on appeals against a Competition Commission of India (CCI) penalty, the court emphasised that user privacy is a fundamental right and warned that private data should not be shared with Meta against the public interest.

The matter involves a ₹213.14 crore penalty imposed by the CCI for abuse of dominant position related to WhatsApp’s controversial “take‑it‑or‑leave‑it” policy that expanded data sharing with Meta entities.

While the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) previously modified parts of the CCI order, the Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant made it clear that it will not tolerate any compromise on citizens’ privacy rights and signalled strict scrutiny during the ongoing litigation.

The court is expected to deliver detailed orders in the coming days as hearings continue. This development underscores the judiciary’s focus on balancing data privacy and competition issues involving Big Tech platforms operating in India.