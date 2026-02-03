Union Ministers Welcome Reduction in US Tariffs on Indian Goods

Spread the love

Union ministers have welcomed the reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods following the India–US trade agreement, calling it a positive step for bilateral economic ties.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the agreement would pave the way for stronger relations and mutual growth between the two countries. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described the move as beneficial for Indian exporters, farmers and MSMEs, and said it would enhance India’s global trade presence. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar noted that the tariff reduction would support job creation and economic growth while deepening strategic cooperation. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed the deal a win-win arrangement that would benefit industries and consumers in both nations.

The ministers said the agreement would improve market access for Indian products, strengthen trade flows and give fresh momentum to the India–US economic partnership.