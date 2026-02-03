20 Injured as College Bus Collides with Lorry in Ranipet

Spread the love

At least 20 people were injured when a college bus collided with a lorry near Sholingur in Ranipet district on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occurred when the college bus, carrying students, rammed into a lorry on the road. Several passengers sustained injuries, with a few reported to be in serious condition. However, no fatalities were reported.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby government and private hospitals for treatment. Traffic movement on the stretch was briefly affected following the collision.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.