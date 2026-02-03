Patience paid off in securing US trade deal: Modi

Spread the love

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday credited a patient and steady approach for India’s successful trade agreement with the United States, telling lawmakers that earlier criticism over tariff negotiations has now given way to a positive outcome.

Modi was speaking at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, where he received a warm reception from party MPs after the landmark pact was announced.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister acknowledged that “people criticised the tariffs, but we remained patient, and the results are now visible,” asserting that the deal has helped create a favourable economic environment and demonstrated the government’s consistent approach to global trade talks. According to Modi, the agreement reflects the changing dynamics of the world order and positions India to benefit amid global trade tensions. .

Modi also urged MPs to ensure full parliamentary attendance and actively communicate the government’s achievements to citizens, especially in light of the recent Union Budget. He emphasised that the trade deal should now translate into a boost for domestic manufacturing and higher‑quality production as part of India’s broader economic growth strategy.