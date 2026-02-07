ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Begins Today

Spread the love

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway today, launching a month-long global cricket spectacle co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will run until March 8, bringing together 20 international teams who will battle it out across 55 matches at venues in both countries.

The opening match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, where Pakistan take on the Netherlands, marking the official start of the competition. The build-up to the World Cup has been marked by controversy, including Bangladesh’s exclusion and Pakistan’s refusal to play against host nation India.

Defending champions India will begin their title defence later today, facing the United States in a floodlit encounter at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-voltage start to the tournament.