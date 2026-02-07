T20 WC: SKY Stars as India Beats USA by 29 Runs

India survived a stern test from the USA to secure a 29-run victory in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Electing to bat first, India stumbled early, losing four wickets for just 46 runs in the Powerplay. Abhishek Sharma fell for a golden duck to Ali Khan, while Shadley van Schalkwyk wreaked havoc with a three-wicket over to further set back the hosts.

However, Suryakumar Yadav played a masterful innings, remaining unbeaten on 84 off 49 balls, guiding India to a total of 161 for 9 on the two-paced track. Van Schalkwyk finished as the pick of the bowlers for USA, claiming 4 for 25.

Chasing 162, the USA struggled to keep up with the required run rate and were eventually restricted to 132 for 8. Mohammed Siraj led India’s bowling charge with figures of 3 for 29, ensuring the hosts held on for a comfortable win despite the early jitters.