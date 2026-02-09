India-US trade deal poses serious threat to economy, sovereignty: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday claimed that India has made “sweeping concessions” to the US in the interim trade agreement between the two nations, posing a “serious threat to our economy, agriculture, and national sovereignty”.
In a statement, the Left party said the Narendra Modi government should not go ahead with the deal, and it should be presented before Parliament.
India and the US announced on Saturday that they have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement, under which both sides will reduce import duties on a number of goods to boost the two-way trade.