NTA announces NEET UG on May 3

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate medical courses (NEET – UG) will be conducted on May 03, 2026, across the country, announced the National Testing Agency on Sunday.

The exam will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on the day of the examination. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Aspiring candidates can apply through neet.nta.nic.in . The notification added that the NEET UG score will be essential in securing admissions into BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) and BVSc & AH (Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry) courses.

The date for the declaration of the results is yet to be announced.

As per an earlier notification, the NEET PG examinations have been scheduled for August 30, 2026.