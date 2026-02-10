53 missing after migrant boat sinks off Libya: UN

Spread the love

Two babies are among at least 53 people dead or missing after an inflatable migrant boat sank off Libya, the UN migration agency said on Monday, the latest tragedy on a dangerous route for those seeking a better life in Europe. The UN's International Organisation for Migration said in a statement that the boat with 55 African migrants on board departed Libya's western town of Zawiya shortly before midnight on Thursday. Around six hours later, it began taking on water and capsized on Friday morning north of the town of Zuwara, it said. Two Nigerian women survived the shipwreck and were rescued by Libyan authorities, IOM said. One of them said she lost her husband, while the other reported losing her two babies.