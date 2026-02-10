Aazhi has a rich content: Sarath Kumar

Spread the love

The music launch of ‘Aazhi’, starring Sarath Kumar, was held in Chennai ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release on February 27. Directed by noted Malayalam filmmaker Madhav Ramadasan, the crime thriller features Indrajith Jagan, Devika Sathish, Vaiyapuri, Thamaraiselvi and Sreejith Ravi in key roles. The film is technically strong, with Anand N Nair handling cinematography, Jessy Gift composing the music and Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty designing the sound. Produced by Sajith Krishnan under 888 Productions and Celluloid Creations, the film will be distributed across Tamil Nadu by Uthra Productions.

Addressing the gathering, Sarath Kumar said Aazhi stood apart from routine commercial films, calling it a story-driven project set largely on the sea and inside a fishing boat. He recalled being impressed by Madhav Ramadasan’s detailed narration and planning, including the creation of a life-size fishing vessel set using hydraulic technology.

The actor stressed that the film relies on emotions and performances rather than songs or spectacle, reflecting the changing tastes of today’s audiences. He also spoke about portraying a character with negative shades, noting that modern cinema embraces grey roles and realism.

Praising Resul Pookutty’s immersive sound work and the dedication of the entire team, he urged audiences and the media to support meaningful cinema, assuring that Aazhi would offer viewers a unique and intense theatrical experience.