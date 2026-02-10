Jana Nayagan producer withdraws case over film certificate

Spread the love

The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the producer of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, to withdraw a writ petition filed against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the film’s certification.

Justice P.T. Asha dismissed the petition as withdrawn after KVN Productions LLP informed the court that it had accepted the CBFC chairman’s decision to refer the film to a nine-member revising committee. The move effectively clears the way for the CBFC to reassess the film for certification.

The producer had earlier approached the court seeking a direction to grant a U/A 16+ certificate within 24 hours after complying with all cuts suggested by the examining committee. However, the CBFC later halted the process following an objection raised by a committee member over the absence of an expert on Army-related issues, citing the film’s references to the armed forces.

Though a single judge had initially directed the CBFC to issue the certificate, the order was stayed by a Division Bench, which later set it aside and remanded the matter for fresh consideration. Choosing to avoid prolonged litigation, the producer decided to accept the revising committee route, leading to the withdrawal of the petition.

The film’s release, originally scheduled for January 9, has been delayed by over a month due to the legal tussle.