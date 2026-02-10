EPS targets DMK over TNPSC exam issue

Spread the love

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami has sharply criticised the DMK government over its handling of TNPSC examinations, calling it a serious failure of governance.

In a statement, Palaniswami said a government that is unable to properly conduct TNPSC recruitment exams has no moral authority to continue in power. He remarked that such administrative inefficiency was a setback for lakhs of youth aspiring for government jobs.

He further accused the DMK government of neglecting core responsibilities and focusing more on publicity than governance. EPS said the people of Tamil Nadu were suffering due to what he described as the government’s incompetence and added that the AIADMK would continue to raise issues affecting students and job aspirants.