Anganwadi workers protest: Velumani Backs Demands

Nutrition meal and anganwadi workers staged an in-person protest in Coimbatore on Tuesday, demanding periodic wage revision, promotions for employees with over 10 years of service, pension benefits, filling of vacant posts, and a minimum monthly wage of ₹19,500.

The workers have been protesting since February 3, adopting various forms of agitation including picketing, blindfold protests with black cloth, and symbolic demonstrations. In front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office, some protesters lay on the ground to depict “corpses,” while others covered their heads with cloth, wore masks, and carried machetes as a mark of protest.

Former Minister S. P. Velumani visited the protest site and expressed solidarity with the workers. He said the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would stand by the demands of nutrition meal and anganwadi workers. Velumani distributed fruits to protesters braving the scorching heat and interacted with them.

Speaking to reporters later, Velumani alleged that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government had failed to fulfil promises made to anganwadi and nutrition workers during the 2021 Assembly elections. “Workers across Tamil Nadu are protesting because those assurances remain unfulfilled,” he said.

He added that the issue could be raised in the Assembly by requesting Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami to move a resolution seeking the government’s attention.