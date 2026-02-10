Auto, call taxi drivers strike in Chennai

Spread the love

Chennai witnessed a major strike by auto-rickshaw and call taxi drivers today as part of a protest demanding better fares and working conditions.

Thousands of drivers, representing the Tamil Nadu Auto-Call Taxi Drivers’ union federation, stopped work to press several key demands, including a revision of auto meter fares and the government’s support in regulating app-based services such as Ola, Uber, Rapido and Porter under appropriate transport laws.

The protesters said that auto meter rates have not been updated since 2013, making it difficult for drivers to sustain their livelihoods amid rising fuel and living costs. They also called for government-funded GPS devices in tourist cabs and stricter regulation of app-based vehicles.

The strike affected transport services across the city, and a sit-in protest has been planned this evening in front of the Transport Commissioner’s office at Guindy, where union leaders said thousands are expected to participate.