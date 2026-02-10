TNCC Chief Says There Is No Tension in Congress–DMK Alliance

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai has dismissed reports of discord between the Congress and its ally, the DMK, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, saying discussions are ongoing and there is no tension within the alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Selvaperunthagai stated that alliance talks with the DMK are proceeding smoothly and that both parties are in communication over seat sharing and strategy. He emphasised that there is no strain between Congress and DMK leaders despite speculation in political circles.

Addressing internal party concerns, he noted that Congress has entrusted the alliance decision to the party’s national leadership and made it clear that negotiations will continue under central guidance. Discussing broader political dynamics, Selvaperunthagai reiterated that the focus remains on strengthening the INDIA bloc’s prospects in the state.