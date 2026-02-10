A Wrap-Up With A Night Cap

​The evening drizzle has cleared, but the political and public health atmosphere in the state remains heavy. It’s 9:15 PM on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Today, while the “Dravidian Model” bragged about its billions in exports, a chilling crime shook the western belt, and a star’s legal battle finally reached its “The End” in the courtroom.

The “Nayagan” Legal Exit: Censor Countdown Begins

​The top “Action” of the day was in the Madras High Court. As we expected, Justice P.T. Asha permitted the producers of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to formally withdraw their writ petition.

​The Jolt: By dropping the legal war against the CBFC, the makers have officially traded the “Courtroom Siege” for an “Executive Solution.”

​The Reality: The film is now entirely in the hands of the nine-member Revising Committee. While this ends the “Judicial Jolt,” it starts a high-stakes race to secure a U/A certificate and avoid a “March Meltdown.” For the TVK fans, the court case is over, but the censor vigil has just begun.

​

The Erode Horror: Mutilated Discovery

​The most chilling “Action” from the Home Department today came from the Erode Outer Ring Road, where a gruesome discovery has shocked the district.

​The Crime: The body of a woman, believed to be around 30 years old, was found mutilated near Periyasadayampalayam this morning.

​The Investigation: Her head had been smashed with a stone, and her clothes were discarded nearby. Police officials are currently probing the possibility of sexual assault.

​The Status: Five special teams have been formed to track the killers, while forensic experts are examining cigarette butts and CCTV footage from the area. It’s a Shattered Sanctuary that has the opposition once again questioning the state’s law-and-order grip.

​

The “Electronics” Empire: ₹1.21 Lakh Crore Peak

​While the western belt dealt with crime, the “Dravidian Model” was counting its coins. Minister T.R.B. Rajaa officially announced today that Tamil Nadu has hit a massive milestone in electronics.

​The Stat: The state’s electronics exports reached a staggering $14.65 billion (approx. ₹1.21 lakh crore) in 2025—a massive leap from $1.65 billion in 2021.

​The Punch: Rajaa noted that Tamil Nadu now accounts for nearly 69% of all jobs created under the national electronics component scheme. It’s a Silicon-Dravidian victory lap aimed at showing that “job creation” is the administration’s primary engine.

​

The “Avian” Advisory: No Half-Boils, Please

​Health Minister Ma. Subramanian turned up the volume on the “Bird Flu” alert from the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital today.

​The Order: Following the H5N1 confirmation in Chennai crows, the Minister has officially warned against consuming half-boiled eggs or undercooked chicken.

​The Action: The GCC has been directed to intensify surveillance and ensure the deep-burial of any dead birds. While there are zero human cases reported in 2026 so far, the “Forensic Watch” on poultry markets is now at its highest level.

​

The “Whistle” Web: 234-Seat Filtering

​In Panaiyur, the TVK ticket aspirant window entered its fifth day with a focus on digital hygiene.

​The Scene: Following the neighborhood protests over ECR parking, the party has successfully shifted most of its intake to the digital portal.

​The Strategy: Screening committees are now reportedly beginning the “First Pass” of thousands of applications. For Vijay, today was about filtering the “Whistle-blowers” from the “Window-shoppers” as the Feb 14 deadline approaches.

​The Midnight Mantra: The movie is out of the court, the billions are in the bank, and the crows are being watched. Today showed us that while the state is building a global electronics empire, the shadows of crime and contagion still require a “Protective Screen.”