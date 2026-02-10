US deploys warships, fighter jets in Gulf

Spread the love

The United States has significantly bolstered its military presence in the Gulf and Arabian Sea, sending a powerful naval strike group and air assets amid rising tensions with Iran and the looming possibility of a military confrontation. At the end of January, the U.S. deployed the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln along with three guided-missile destroyers — USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., USS Michael Murphy and USS Spruance — to the Arabian Sea as part of a show of force intended to deter potential Iranian aggression. The military buildup includes fighter jets flying overhead from the carrier, additional air-defence systems, combat aircraft such as F-15E Strike Eagles, MQ-9 Reaper drones, and reconnaissance planes, underscoring Washington’s readiness to respond if hostilities break out. In response to the deployment, Iran has rejected the use of force and said such moves will not intimidate its leadership, while also warning of severe consequences if attacked. The U.S. has also issued safety guidance to commercial vessels transiting near Iran’s waters around the Strait of Hormuz amid the heightened military activity.